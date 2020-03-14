WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Raises Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 75.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,214.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.29. 4,101,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,889,561. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.43.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

