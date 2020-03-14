WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Raises Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 2.6% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UPS. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price (down previously from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.26.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $8.06 on Friday, hitting $94.23. The company had a trading volume of 10,732,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,870,893. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

