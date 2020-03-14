WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Sells 1,005 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC reduced its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 2.9% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CLS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Amgen by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.36.

AMGN traded up $19.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,681,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $119.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Article: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.