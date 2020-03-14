WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Sells 198 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC trimmed its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,338 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 270.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $7.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.78. The stock had a trading volume of 13,059,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,373,640. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.88 and its 200-day moving average is $164.17. The company has a market cap of $132.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 738.94, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $135.32 and a 52 week high of $195.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 20,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.99, for a total transaction of $3,357,890.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,433.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $1,444,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 457,415 shares of company stock worth $79,705,644. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.45.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

