WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Sells 26 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.0% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock traded up $108.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,785.00. 8,462,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,212,391. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,986.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,840.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.59 billion, a PE ratio of 77.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,672.00 and a 1-year high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,330.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price objective (up previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

