WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Sells 26 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.0% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.
AMZN stock traded up $108.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,785.00. 8,462,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,212,391. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,986.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,840.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.59 billion, a PE ratio of 77.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,672.00 and a 1-year high of $2,185.95.
In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,330.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price objective (up previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,319.76.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.