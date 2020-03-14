WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Sells 280 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,540 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock traded up $22.42 on Friday, hitting $302.27. 5,659,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,495,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $232.95 and a one year high of $325.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.20.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

