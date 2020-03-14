WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Sells 375 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,933 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 3.8% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $297.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price objective (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

NYSE UNH traded up $22.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $272.04. 9,052,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,315,448. The business’s 50 day moving average is $283.91 and its 200-day moving average is $265.25. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $306.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.59%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

