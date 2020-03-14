WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Sells 550 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 3.2% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.33.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $14.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.41. 6,150,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,451,046. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.53. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.44 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $106.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

