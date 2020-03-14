WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Sells 598 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Danaher by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $2,949,937.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,782 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,725.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.06.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $12.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,615,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,115. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.06. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $124.01 and a 52-week high of $169.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

