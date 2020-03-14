WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Sells 634 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,881 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe stock traded up $50.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $335.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,758,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815,686. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $252.03 and a 12-month high of $386.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $355.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.79.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,625.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,793 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,469 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Cleveland Research raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.08.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

