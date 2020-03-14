WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Sells 709 Shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC reduced its position in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Toro by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Toro by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Toro by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its stake in Toro by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Toro by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

TTC stock traded up $3.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.97. The company had a trading volume of 899,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,724. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.17. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.48. Toro Co has a twelve month low of $57.55 and a twelve month high of $84.26.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Toro had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The company had revenue of $767.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Toro Co will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toro Co (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.