WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Sells 749 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KSU. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 545.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 953,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,970,000 after buying an additional 805,327 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 651,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,718,000 after buying an additional 329,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,526,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $695,131,000 after buying an additional 288,883 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 4.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,240,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $697,460,000 after buying an additional 232,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 4,801.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 222,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,143,000 after buying an additional 218,380 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KSU traded up $13.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.61. 1,436,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.14. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $178.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

In related news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $624,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,788 shares in the company, valued at $8,344,468.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $2,250,088.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,605,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

