WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Trims Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 0.9% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

ISRG traded up $13.45 on Friday, reaching $470.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,849,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,122. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $572.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $560.95. The company has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $432.57 and a fifty-two week high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $627.14.

In related news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 2,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.14, for a total value of $1,226,856.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,905.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.33, for a total value of $257,218.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,746.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,229,904 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

