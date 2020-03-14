WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,551 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,708 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 3.3% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Bank lifted its position in Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 59,038 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 173,946 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,411,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 486,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,090,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $29,203,000. Finally, Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,116 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,821,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Nomura increased their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.42.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $496,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,066. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,276. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $8.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.43. The company had a trading volume of 47,568,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,396,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $232.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.