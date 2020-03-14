WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 2.8% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,673,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,830 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,082,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,670 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,493,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,724 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,799,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,368,000 after acquiring an additional 998,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,486,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,622,000 after acquiring an additional 822,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE:MRK traded up $2.89 on Friday, hitting $76.75. 24,240,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,711,486. The stock has a market cap of $194.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.99 and a 200-day moving average of $85.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.13.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.