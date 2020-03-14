WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) Director Buys $525,995.25 in Stock

WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) Director John Bolduc bought 46,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $525,995.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,464.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Bolduc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, John Bolduc bought 40,000 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $499,600.00.

On Friday, March 6th, John Bolduc bought 37,600 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $498,200.00.

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,222. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.81. WhiteHorse Finance Inc has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $14.86. The company has a market cap of $262.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 45.98%. The business had revenue of $17.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 2,894.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. 20.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WHF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, National Securities downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.93.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

