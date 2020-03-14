Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,267 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 418,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,417,000 after purchasing an additional 56,491 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 374,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,122,000 after buying an additional 26,088 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 531,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,168,000 after buying an additional 306,295 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.79.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,248,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,396.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $6.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,293,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,244,093. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $53.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $31.21 and a one year high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.