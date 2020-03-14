Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 14,326 iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Global Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 218.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

IXN traded up $18.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.85. 197,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,618. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.55. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $162.72 and a 12 month high of $232.08.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.