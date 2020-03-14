Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 55,444 Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $943,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $939,000. 71.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. ValuEngine lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.83. 12,390,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,944,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $28.94 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

