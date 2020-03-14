Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Change Path LLC raised its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 16,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 27,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the fourth quarter worth $634,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $843,000.

NYSEARCA MNA traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.01. 449,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,424. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.68. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1 year low of $27.95 and a 1 year high of $33.56.

