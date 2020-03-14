Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,796 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,132,310 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $290,090,000 after buying an additional 278,224 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 7,556 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,101,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,872,860 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,900,283 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,138,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from to in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.78.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,406.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded up $4.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,838,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,830,804. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.57. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

