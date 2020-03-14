Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,293 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,422,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,545 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,378,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,490 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,788,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,410,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,155,000 after buying an additional 1,109,899 shares during the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KO. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.12.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,254. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 257,316 shares of company stock worth $14,579,640 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KO traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $48.47. The stock had a trading volume of 33,685,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,784,329. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.49 and a 200 day moving average of $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.46. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.83%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.