Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Boston Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 7,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.92.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $8.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.68. The stock had a trading volume of 6,578,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,308,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $130.34 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.00 and its 200-day moving average is $166.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

