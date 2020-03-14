Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 54.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,446 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.47. 541,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,420. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.33. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.19 and a one year high of $22.55.

