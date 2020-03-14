Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,805 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Facebook by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,345,102 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $481,268,000 after buying an additional 375,722 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Facebook by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 344,308 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $70,669,000 after acquiring an additional 25,787 shares during the last quarter. COMPOSITE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,578,000. L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,389,301 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $285,046,000 after acquiring an additional 406,533 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.93, for a total value of $51,721.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,967.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $297,496.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,011.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,133 shares of company stock valued at $17,414,246. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $15.81 on Friday, reaching $170.28. 34,981,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,559,030. The firm has a market cap of $485.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.00. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.34 and a 52 week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.48.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

