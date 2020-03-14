Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,677 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 9,406 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 124,586 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,616,000 after buying an additional 28,446 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 53,089 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 34,227 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 83,145 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. UBS Group downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Comcast to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $4.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.33. The company had a trading volume of 66,240,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,274,475. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

