Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $4.21 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,385 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,878,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,402,142,000 after buying an additional 324,493 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,913,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,032,000 after acquiring an additional 338,283 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,224,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,103,005,000 after purchasing an additional 203,881 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,601,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $930,939,000 after purchasing an additional 878,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,596,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.03.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.47. 64,610,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,483,578. The stock has a market cap of $247.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.44 and a 200-day moving average of $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.