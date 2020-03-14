Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $936,000 Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 199.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,508 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock traded up $1.74 on Friday, hitting $16.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,175,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,653,822. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $48.88. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.79.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.38%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra lowered Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.72.

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at $500,622.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

