Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 92.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,144 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCP traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.75. 574,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,826. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.49. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $22.16.

