Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 149,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 376.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 48,603 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 24,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 55,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,193,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,114. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.10 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.14.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.