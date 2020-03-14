Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 25.3% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 11,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,554,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Alphabet by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $3,655,221.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total value of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,277,099 shares of company stock valued at $339,592,001 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Cleveland Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,591.10.

GOOG traded up $104.82 on Friday, reaching $1,219.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,694,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,025.00 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,422.71 and its 200 day moving average is $1,324.16. The stock has a market cap of $835.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

