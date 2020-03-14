Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Invests $900,000 in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,897 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in F.N.B. by 1,132.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,080,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,862 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in F.N.B. by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,383,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,668,000 after acquiring an additional 722,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth $7,695,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,880,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,679,000 after purchasing an additional 529,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,845,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,430,000 after purchasing an additional 354,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In other F.N.B. news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $87,200.00. Also, Director James D. Chiafullo acquired 15,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 31,500 shares of company stock worth $299,765. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens cut their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. F.N.B. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

FNB traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.57. 2,947,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,224,929. F.N.B. Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $300.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

