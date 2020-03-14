Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,133 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CXO. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Concho Resources by 7,672.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,506,000 after purchasing an additional 559,804 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the third quarter worth $5,454,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 79,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,565 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CXO traded up $7.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.87. 5,409,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,742. Concho Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $34.20 and a 52-week high of $124.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.24. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Concho Resources from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Concho Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Concho Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.45.

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

