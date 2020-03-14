Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 17,075 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,075 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 66,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,849 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 229.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 432,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 300,894 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCO traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $20.52. 616,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,970. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average of $21.49. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $22.03.

