Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,892 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,418 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,579 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 27,887 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Guggenheim cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.13.

In related news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,962,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $676,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,633,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 558,133 shares of company stock valued at $50,009,562. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ABT traded up $6.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.65. 18,317,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,684,472. The company has a market cap of $137.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $72.01 and a fifty-two week high of $92.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

