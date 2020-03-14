Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,561 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of USMV traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,226,078 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.02. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.