Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Raises Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. FMR LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,477,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,266,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,765 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,967,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $648,220,000 after buying an additional 1,732,033 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,878,867 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $251,795,000 after acquiring an additional 321,762 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 3,011,777 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $171,611,000 after acquiring an additional 271,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,861,858 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $186,106,000 after acquiring an additional 815,076 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,412.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COP stock traded up $3.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.38. 17,500,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,792,193. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $69.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.92. The firm has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

COP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.47.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

