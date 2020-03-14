Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 2,299 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.14. 128,270,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,480,633. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.72. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.89 and a 12 month high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

