Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 332 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 686,288 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,563,000 after acquiring an additional 167,315 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 40,035 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 678,228 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $134,214,000 after purchasing an additional 47,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 179,560 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.29.

MCD traded up $7.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.13. 8,040,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,178,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.78. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $168.20 and a 52-week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

