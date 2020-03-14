Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 4,271 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,271 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 107,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 22,617 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,764,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,437 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,105,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,765,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,794,000 after buying an additional 188,363 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,182,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,096,000 after buying an additional 25,420 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $1.98 on Friday, hitting $33.36. 65,979,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,460,811. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.32. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.97 and a 52-week high of $44.67.

