Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 578 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,690,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,769 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,319,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,970 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 243.9% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,086,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,824 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.48.

NYSE WFC traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.89. 78,324,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,462,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.54.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

