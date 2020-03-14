Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 76 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Anthem by 55.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 120,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,885,000 after purchasing an additional 42,875 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth $4,682,000. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded up $14.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $270.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,027,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,501. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $281.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.05. The company has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $227.16 and a fifty-two week high of $312.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Anthem’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,857.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.46.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.