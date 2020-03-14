Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 78 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,616,000 after acquiring an additional 81,870 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,434,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,818,000 after purchasing an additional 91,469 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,187,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,098,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,620,000 after purchasing an additional 224,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,717,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,292,000 after buying an additional 444,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock traded up $11.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,413,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,341. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.05. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $118.04 and a 12-month high of $149.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.64.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

