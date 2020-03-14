Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Trims Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 41.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,488 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,949,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,320,000 after buying an additional 788,859 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,522,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,605,000 after acquiring an additional 360,629 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,058,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,315,000 after acquiring an additional 98,504 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 772,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,305,000 after purchasing an additional 264,987 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14,416.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 733,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 728,737 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $4.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.38. 35,135,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,645,823. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.75. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $119.54 and a 52 week high of $159.37.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.