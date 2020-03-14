Winco (WCO) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

Winco (CURRENCY:WCO) traded up 30.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last seven days, Winco has traded down 27.6% against the dollar. One Winco token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Simex and SouthXchange. Winco has a market capitalization of $793,601.88 and approximately $26.00 worth of Winco was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 63.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003891 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00038186 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00398974 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00001011 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00017833 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00011634 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002660 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00012855 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

WCO is a token. Winco’s total supply is 6,752,580,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 480,481,178 tokens. The official message board for Winco is blog.winco.io . Winco’s official website is winco.io . Winco’s official Twitter account is @WincoCrypto

Winco can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Winco should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Winco using one of the exchanges listed above.

