Wings Tops One Day Trading Volume of $42,136.00 (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 14th. Wings has a total market capitalization of $992,684.48 and approximately $42,136.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wings has traded down 41.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Wings token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000189 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Kyber Network and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.12 or 0.02242170 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00198104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00042447 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00026881 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00112383 BTC.

Wings Token Profile

Wings was first traded on December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,259,412 tokens. Wings’ official website is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kyber Network, Liqui, IDEX, Upbit, Bancor Network, Gatecoin, Bittrex, HitBTC, Binance and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

