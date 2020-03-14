XMax Market Cap Tops $9.46 Million (XMX)

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. During the last seven days, XMax has traded 51.5% lower against the dollar. XMax has a market cap of $9.46 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMax token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including ABCC, Hotbit, OTCBTC and FCoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About XMax

XMax (CRYPTO:XMX) is a token. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,929,715,107 tokens. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com

Buying and Selling XMax

XMax can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Graviex, OTCBTC, Hotbit, CryptoBridge, ABCC, HADAX, FCoin and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

