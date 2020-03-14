Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
YMAB stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.99. The stock had a trading volume of 522,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.96 million, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.10. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12.
In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $522,120 over the last three months. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.
