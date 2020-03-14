Yost Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Yost Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 295,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,052,000. National Beverage comprises approximately 11.8% of Yost Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $643,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 19,346 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra raised National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.18. The company had a trading volume of 309,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,596. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.22. National Beverage Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $60.45.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $223.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.63 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 12.26%. National Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Recommended Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.