Yost Capital Management LP Sells 10,000 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Yost Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 7.4% of Yost Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Yost Capital Management LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB traded up $15.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.28. 32,950,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,559,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.00. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.34 and a 52-week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total transaction of $55,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,982.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,133 shares of company stock valued at $17,414,246. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FB. Aegis upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

